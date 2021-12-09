UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $468.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.91. The company has a market cap of $441.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $470.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

