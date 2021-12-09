Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

UTZ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,494. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Timothy Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $71,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523 in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,907 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.