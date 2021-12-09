V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 212 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBE. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 399,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5,708.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 236,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $54.93 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

