V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 337 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

