V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,583,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $203.67 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.66.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

