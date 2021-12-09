V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

VIOV opened at $182.11 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.29.

