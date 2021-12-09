V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $181.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

