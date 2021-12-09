VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stake Raised by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 130,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.19. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $78.43.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.