Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $109.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $111.14.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

