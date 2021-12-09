Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $112.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $112.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

