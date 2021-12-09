Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $112.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $112.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

