Vectorspace AI Price Hits $5.00 on Major Exchanges (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $193.49 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for about $5.00 or 0.00010457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00334474 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001001 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $712.44 or 0.01490044 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002846 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,697,733 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

