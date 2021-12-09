Ventas, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 3,600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 95.28, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.