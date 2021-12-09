Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 5,174 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,513 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.45.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

