Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 81.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 105.94% and a net margin of 25.72%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.