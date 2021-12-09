Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $546 million-$551 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.29 million.Vera Bradley also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.24-0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

VRA stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,557. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $279.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vera Bradley by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

