Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of VRA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 31,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,557. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $282.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

