Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.
Shares of VRA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.30. 31,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,557. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $282.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.
In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
