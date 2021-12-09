Verasity Trading 26.6% Lower This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $178.80 million and $53.86 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000522 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00099613 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

