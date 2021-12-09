Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.490-$2.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.30 million-$953.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.86 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 367,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,711. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.