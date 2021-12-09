Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,134,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,184,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after buying an additional 389,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,233,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,508 shares of company stock worth $60,662,405 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

VRSK stock opened at $229.05 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

