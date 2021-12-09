Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $21.88

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.88, but opened at $24.00. Veritone shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 3,265 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 3.08.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

