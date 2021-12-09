Victrex (LON:VCT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($34.48) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.50) to GBX 2,800 ($37.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.51) to GBX 2,140 ($28.38) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,720 ($36.07).

VCT opened at GBX 2,486 ($32.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,360.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,496.86. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 2,042 ($27.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,720 ($36.07). The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

