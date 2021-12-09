Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $321.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. Village Super Market has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $26.31.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $536.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 127.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 83,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the third quarter valued at $978,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the third quarter valued at $900,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 10.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the third quarter valued at $733,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

