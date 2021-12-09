Viomi Technology’s (VIOT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $241.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.35. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

