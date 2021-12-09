Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 5,800 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 131.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $260.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.39 and a 52 week high of $273.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

