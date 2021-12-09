Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 52.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $534.17 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $549.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.