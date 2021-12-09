Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 14,800 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Crane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR opened at $103.00 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $72.47 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

