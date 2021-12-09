Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 131.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

