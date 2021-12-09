Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 2,050 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.