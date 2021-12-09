Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,995. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

