VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $368,634.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 18,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $368,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $701,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,712,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $451,755.42.

On Wednesday, October 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $996,733.00.

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $20.72 on Thursday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

