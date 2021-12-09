Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($337.08) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($348.31) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($320.22) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €262.00 ($294.38).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €184.34 ($207.12) on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($283.37). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €187.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €201.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

