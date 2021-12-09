Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($320.22) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($338.20) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($331.46) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €262.00 ($294.38).

VOW3 stock opened at €184.34 ($207.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €187.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €201.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €139.64 ($156.90) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($283.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

