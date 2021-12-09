Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.42

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $8.08. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 33,600 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 35,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 67.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,811 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 1,318.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 106,260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 90.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the period.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.