VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VYNE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 12,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

