W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,199 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after purchasing an additional 763,643 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,952,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,262,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,698,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

