Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.35. 695,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,163. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $143.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $385.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

