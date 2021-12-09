Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Buys $1,886,893.75 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 37,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $12,195,052.56.

Shares of WRBY opened at $48.31 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $1,313,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

