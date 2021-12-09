WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 14,231 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 86,830 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 111,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $54.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.