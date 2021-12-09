WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Shares of V stock opened at $208.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.06. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

