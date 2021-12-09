WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

VT stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

