WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.