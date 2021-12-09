Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

WEAV stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

