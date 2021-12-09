WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.290-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 903,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,136. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

