Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,005.00 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

