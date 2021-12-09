Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Axcella Health (AXLA)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

12/2/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Axcella Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Axcella Health had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Axcella Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Axcella Health is now covered by analysts at Noble Financial. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AXLA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,270. The company has a market cap of $102.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

