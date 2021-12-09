Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS: BTEGF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/7/2021 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “
- 12/2/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2021 – Baytex Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 11/19/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Baytex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “
- 11/8/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$5.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$4.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of BTEGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. 276,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,364. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.08.
Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 83.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.