Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saia (SAIA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) recently:

12/9/2021 – Saia is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $363.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $366.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/19/2021 – Saia is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $200.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $336.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $255.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $366.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $352.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $272.00.

10/19/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $236.00 to $272.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $329.83. 194,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,272. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.16 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after buying an additional 187,714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after buying an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after buying an additional 115,342 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

