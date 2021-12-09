Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 2.74. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,457,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

