Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,327,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

